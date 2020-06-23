Two men charged in relation to St Ann robbery, shooting

Detectives assigned to the Runaway Bay Police Station in St Ann have charged two men with wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They are 30-year-old Kevin Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Zero’ and 23-year-old Damion James, otherwise called ‘Pappy’, both of Scarlett Hall in Runaway Bay in the parish.

The police report that about 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, May 28, Lawrence and James opened gunfire at a group of persons, hitting one man.

A woman was also robbed of her cellphone.

The men were later arrested and pointed out during an identification parade, after which they were charged on Saturday.

Their court dates are being finalised.

