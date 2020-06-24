Hanover men charged in connection with $74,000 church theft

Two men have been slapped with charges of sacrilege following their arrest in connection with the theft of sound equipment from a church in Dias, Hanover on Sunday.

They are 19-year-old Jowarne Watson, otherwise called ‘Tuggy’ and 18-year-old Dehomarko Buchanan, otherwise called ‘Messi', who are both from Dias, Hanover.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m., church members returned to the location and found that culprits had entered through a window and stolen two speaker boxes valued at approximately $74,000.

The police were called and the teens were subsequently held with the suspected stolen equipment.

They were charged following an interview.

