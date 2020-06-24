Ja should push back against US attempt to sanction Cuba's COVID-19 medical missions – PNP

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it is gravely concerned about the silence of the government on the efforts by a United States legislator to introduce a new law targeting countries that have accepted Cuban healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, says he is very troubled by the lack of response given that Jamaica recently invited and accepted the assistance of Cuban healthcare personnel in the country's current fight against COVID-19.

Republican Senator, Rick Scott, introduced the Cut Profits to the Cuban Regime Act last week, which, among other things, seeks to require the Department of State to publish a list of countries that uses government-controlled Cuban medical mission programmes and for the department to consider this as a factor when ranking countries in its annual Trafficking in Persons report.

Scott has reportedly accused the Cuban government of participating in human trafficking through its health missions, a claim it has rejected.

Guy says the government should make its position clear on the move to introduce the legislation.

“The current Congressional action is a clear opportunity for the Government of Jamaica to state pellucidly that Jamaica stands with Cuba as we have done in every United Nations' vote condemning the embargo imposed since 1962,” he contended.

“This move by the United States Senator is absurd and must be condemned by all sovereign nations and the Jamaican government must use its diplomatic goodwill to push back against this ridiculous proposal,” Guy added.

"For over 40 years, Jamaica has been benefiting from the assistance of Cuban healthcare workers and we cannot remain silent or be bullied into adopting the political agenda of another country," he continued.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban healthcare workers have gone to work in all parts of the world and their valour must be commended, said Guy.

