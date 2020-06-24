Jephthah Ford charged with wounding, granted $100,000 station bail

Prominent medical doctor Jephthah Ford was today granted $100,000 station bail after being charged with wounding.

Ford was arrested and charged by the Half-Way-Tree police this afternoon.

“Their case is that on Saturday night at 9 o’clock, I attacked a young man outside the NCB bank in Half-Way-Tree and cut him with a small machete,” he told The Gleaner.

According to Ford, he was at his medical office on Red Hills Road, St Andrew with patients at the time of the alleged incident.

He said a retired assistant commissioner of police was among the patients who he said gave an account of his whereabouts on Saturday to the police.

“It is a wicked and mischievous act and there is absolutely no truth to it. I can provide a list of all the patients I saw that night,” he lamented.

