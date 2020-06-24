SDC mandated to monitor beach and river users

Western Bureau:

The Social Development Commission (SDC) has been mandated to monitor the use of public beaches and rivers, which were recently given the green light to reopen on June 7, to ensure that social distancing and other health protocols are being observed.

When the SDC parish office in Hanover was contacted as to whether or not they are aware of the given instructions, and whether or not they were adhering, Mashirio Bisasor, the parish manager for Hanover, said they were in compliance.

“We have been asked to undertake a survey of the beaches and rivers to assess the level of compliance with the established protocols for the reopening. Basically, we are doing a survey on a capture sheet. What the SDC officers have to do, is to go to the beaches and rivers, the public ones in the parish, and spend some time there and observe,” said Bisasor.

The SDC parish manager further explained that the requirement is to attain a sample size of 50 per cent of the public facilities within the parish to do the survey. He said they have a 14-day period in which to complete the study.

Bisasor said the observation done by the SDC officers to date has revealed that the facilities in Hanover are being used heavily, mainly in the early mornings and afternoons, just before the official closing time, and that apart from minor infringements, the compliance level with the health protocol is commendable.

While emphasising that the survey is taking place islandwide, Bisasor explained that in Hanover, his officers have had to be educating beach users at the same time they are doing the survey, as some were not aware of some of the protocols which now apply to the use of beaches and rivers.

“Basically, they are complying, even in cases when they are not aware of protocols. The main breach is that they are not wearing their mask on the beach,” noted Bisasor.

It is expected that the results of the SDC survey will be used to dictate government policy with regard to the future opening and use of beaches and rivers across the island.