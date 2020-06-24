St James man charged in relation with shooting

Detectives assigned to the Coral Gardens Police Station have arrested and charged a man with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in Sea View Heights, Flanker in St James on Monday.

He is 24-year-old Coldaine Spence, otherwise called ‘Bruk Foot’ of McKenzie Drive, Flanker.

It is alleged that about 8:35 p.m., on Sunday, June 7, the complainant was walking along the roadway when Spence opened gunfire at him.

The complainant escaped and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

Spence was subsequently arrested in a police operation and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.