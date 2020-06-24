Stocks Round Up | 42 stocks advance, 29 decline and 10 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index advanced on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 42/29.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 3,861.60 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 376,752.84.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 3,581.93 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 379,044.42 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 52.72 points or 2.07 per cent to close at 2,602.92.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 3.00 points or 1.60 per cent to close at 184.85.

Overall market activity

81 stocks traded

42 advanced

29 declined

10 traded firm

Winners

SSL Ventures up 13.33 per cent to close at $0.85

1834 Investments up 10.53 per cent to close at $1.05

Express Catering up 9.91 per cent to close at $4.99

Key Insurance up 9.49 per cent to close at $4.50

Fontana up 9.15 per cent to close at $5.37

Losers

JMMB Group (7.50%) down 14.47 per cent to close at $0.65

Caribbean Flavours down 14.29 per cent to close at $12.00

Palace down 14.01 per cent to close at $1633.78

Jetcon down 12.39 per cent to close at $0.99

JMMB Group (7% preference share), down 10.71 per cent to close at $1.50

Market volume

364.204 million units valued at over $1.040 million.

Volume leaders were Pulse Investments followed by Wigton Windfarm and General Accident Limited.

