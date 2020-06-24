Two firearms seized in 100 Lane

The police are reporting that two firearms, a .38 revolver and a Remington shotgun along with 10 rounds of ammunition, were seized during a joint police-military operation in 100 Lane, St Andrew on Monday.

The police report that between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., members of the security forces were on operation when a premises was searched and the revolver found on the roof of a house.

They say the shotgun was later found on the roof of an adjoining house.

Further checks led to the discovery of the ammunition hidden in a bag of sand at an unfinished dwelling.

No arrest was made.

