Two men listed as persons of interest by St Elizabeth police

The St Elizabeth Police have listed two men as persons of interest.

They are:

* Omar Williams of Jerusalem Housing Scheme, St Elizabeth.

* Dwayne Watson, otherwise called ‘Merryman’, of Pear Town in Aberdeen, St Elizabeth.

Williams is being urged to make contact with detectives at the Santa Cruz Police Station by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, while Watson is being asked to contact the Black River Police, also by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Additionally, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omar Williams and/or Dwayne Watson is being asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at 876-966-2289, the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.