Community surveillance under way in West Kingston following COVID-19 cases

The Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) this morning began community surveillance in West Kingston following recent confirmation of five cases of COVID-19.

The persons are contacts of a confirmed case that recently returned to the island from the United States.

SERHA says some 100 health staff, including nurses, public health inspectors, public health nurses and community health aides will conduct house to house visits and assess residents for respiratory symptoms.

Residents with symptoms and those deemed to be at high risk will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine orders served.

The authority says groundwork in the community started yesterday as personnel from the Kingston & St Andrew Health Department began its health education and community engagement programme and this is will continue today.

It is expected that community surveillance activity will be completed today.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the public of the need for increased vigilance in the maintenance of the quarantine orders that have been issued to persons who recently returned to the island.

COVID safety reminders

* Wash and sanitise hands frequently

* Wear masks in public spaces and around persons who are in quarantine

* Covering of coughs with a tissue and disposing of it in the nearest receptacle and the sanitising of high frequency areas in your homes.

* Members of the public are also reminded that when persons return to the island and are in quarantine, other members of the household are to maintain at least six feet distance and ensure that the person is kept apart from individuals at risk in the households such as the elderly and persons with comorbid illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.