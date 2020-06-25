Corporate Hands | CHASE Fund donates books to library service

W. Billy Heaven (left), chief executive officer of the CHASE Fund, presents books to Maureen Thompson, director general, Jamaica Library Service (JLS), and Kent Reid, photographer, during a presentation event held recently at the CHASE Fund’s New Kingston offices. The CHASE Fund has handed over 1,400 copies of its publication, ‘Kingston: A Treasure of the Caribbean’, to the JLS for distribution to libraries islandwide. The book, written by David Buckley with photographs by Reid, details the rich and colourful history of Kingston presented through a tour of significant landmarks and sites of architectural, historical, political and social significance.