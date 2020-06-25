Corporate Hands | Hi-Pro gives JSPCA 800 units of vaccine

From left: Sharik Lewis, pharmacist at Hi-Pro Supercentre, discusses the advantages of the Recombitek C-6 vaccine with Pamela Lawson, managing director of the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA), at the handover of 800 units of the vaccine to the JSPCA. Hi-Pro Supercentre made the donation of Recombitek, which is a preventative vaccine for parvovirus and other diseases that affect dogs, in support of the JSPCA and pet owners who need assistance with maintaining the health of their animals. Looking on is Dayne Patterson, business development manager at Hi-Pro.