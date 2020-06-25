Gas prices up $1.03, diesel up $0.25

Gas prices have gone up by $1.03 as of today.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is being sold for $112.89 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $115.72.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil have gone up by $0.25 to sell for $110.67 per litre.

Kerosene has been increased by $0.25 to sell for $90.32 per litre.

Propane cooking gas has moved up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $48.83 while butane has been cut by $2.11 to sell for $48.75 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

