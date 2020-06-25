Hanover fire station to undergo refurbishing

WESTERN BUREAU:

The more than 70 men and women who work at the fire station in Lucea, Hanover, should be operating from a more comfortable surrounding very soon, as their current accommodation is poised to undergo a major refurbishing work at a cost of approximately $10 million.

The Gleaner has learned that a bill of quantities is now being put together, following which the project is set to go to tender in keeping with government guidelines.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent Raymond DeSouza, the Jamaica Fire Brigade officer in charge of the Lucea station, said the firemen and women working at that station are looking forward to the refurbishing work as they have long been yearning for a more comfortable environment.

SCOPE OF WORK

“The intention is to spend $10 million for the upgrade of the Lucea Fire Station, with the scope of work including the changing of windows, general ceiling, extensive electrical, plumbing, painting and tiling, the renovation of the recreation and training areas, among other things,” said DeSouza.

He argued that the immediacy of the work to be done will greatly depend on how long the tender process takes. However, he noted that despite the conditions in the work environment, the men and women are very dedicated.

DeSouza also pointed out that on a regular basis they have had to be responding to emergency calls across the parish involving bush fires, fires in dwelling houses and commercial buildings, as well as medical emergencies resulting from motor vehicle accidents.

“As first responders in the parish, the station was required to prepare and submit an emergency plan of action to our superiors in Kingston in regard to the hurricane season, which is now in progress, as well as to outline how the services of the Lucea Fire Station can be improved,” stated DeSouza.

As part of his department’s effort to ensure that residents of the parish understand how to react in the case of emergency situations, DeSouza has asked them to take the current hurricane season very seriously, despite all else that is happening around them.