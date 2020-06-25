JPS conducting extensive vegetation control as hurricane preparation continues

The Jamaica Public Service Company says it is undertaking an extensive vegetation management control programme, even as it remains in preparation mode for the Atlantic Hurricane season, which is expected to be extremely active.

The company says it has been carrying out vegetation control along its lines, as part of ongoing maintenance work throughout the year, but is now escalating the programme to minimise the impact of high winds which may bring trees and other vegetation down on its lines.

JPS Director of Distribution Operations, Roger Kennedy, emphasised that this is just one of the key elements of preparation for the season.

“We are aware that our preparations over the years have made all the difference in carrying out restoration activities after a hurricane. With each ensuing hurricane – the last major one to make landfall being Sandy in 2012 – restoration periods have been shorter and more efficient,” Kennedy said in a statement.

JPS says bushing activities have been taking place in all parishes, in both rural and urban areas.

Additionally, the company says it is continuing to carry out other important hurricane preparation activities, including stockpiling materials, simulation activities, and ongoing training for key personnel.

