Man in custody following fatal Trelawny crash

One man was detained on reasonable suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a pedal cyclist on the Bounty Hall main road in Trelawny on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Glenroy Williams, a mason of Bounty Hall in the parish.

The police report that about 4:20 p.m., Williams was riding in front of a Toyota Corolla motor car and it is alleged that on reaching a section of the roadway, the vehicle was attempting to overtake the bicycle when it was hit.

This resulted in Williams receiving multiple injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor car did not stop, however he was later and arrested by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.