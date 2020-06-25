Six more COVID cases, five additional recoveries

The Health Ministry has reported six new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica increasing the overall tally to 684.

Four of the new patients recently arrived on flights from the United States while two are contacts of a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, there were five more recoveries today pushing the total to 526.

The ministry says there are now 158 active COVID cases.

