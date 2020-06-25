St Andrew man charged in relation to $250,000 robbery

Twenty-six-year-old Kemar Whyte, otherwise called ‘Brief Man’, a scrap metal worker of Riverton Meadows, St Andrew has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m., on Friday, October 4, 2019, Whyte and another man allegedly held up the complainant and robbed him of his properties, including $250,000.

Whyte was subsequently arrested and charged on Tuesday.

A court date is to be set.

