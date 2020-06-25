St Mary man charged with shooting, illegal possession of firearm

The St Ann Police have charged 28-year-old Kevin Mitchell, otherwise called ‘Frost’, a labourer of Retreat, St Mary with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as three counts of shooting with intent.

The police report that about 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019, Mitchell pulled a firearm on the complainant and her relative.

They managed to disarm him and he fled the community.

He was subsequently arrested by the Oracabessa Police in relation to a sexual offence.

Further investigations resulted in Mitchell being identified and charged for the previous offences in addition to the sexual offences.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, July 24.

