Thu | Jun 25, 2020

Toll rates may be going up soon

Published:Thursday | June 25, 2020 | 12:16 PM
The Portmore Toll plaza in St Catherine - File photo

The Ministry of Transport is seeking public feedback on proposed increases to toll rates.

Here are the proposed rates for Highway 2000:

Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1 
Current rate: $170
Proposed new rate:$190

Class 2
Current rate: $260
Proposed new rate: $290

Class 3
Current Rate: $470
Proposed new rate $530

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1 
Current rate: $240
Proposed new rate: $260

Class 2
Current rate : $380
Proposed new rate: $420

Class 3
Current Rate: $730
Proposed new rate $790

Vineyards Toll Plaza

Class 1 
Current rate:$480
Proposed new rate: $510

Class 2
Current rate : $700
Proposed new rate: $750

Class 3
Current Rate: $1,320
Proposed new rate $1,400

May Pen Toll Plaza

Class 1 
Current rate:$120
Proposed new rate: $130

Class 2
Current rate:$200
Proposed new rate: $220

Class 3
Current Rate:$400
Proposed new rate $440

Proposed rates for North South leg of Highway 2000

CAYMANAS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)

Caymanas to Angels 

Class 1: from $200 to $240
Class 2:  from $350 to $480
Class 3:  from $600 to $725
Class 4: from $100 to $120

Caymanas to Linstead

Class 1: from $550 to $690
Class 2: from $1,050 to $1,380
Class 3: from $1,650 to 2,065
Class 4: from $250 to $345

Caymanas to Unity Valley

Class 1: from $900 to $1,100
Class 2: from $1,750 to $2,205
Class 3: from $2800 to $3,305
Class 4: from $450 to $550

Caymanas to Lydford

Class 1: from $1,150 to $1,345
Class 2: from $2,300 to $2,690
Class 3: from $3,450 to $4,035
Class 4: from $550 to $675

Caymanas to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)

Class 1: from $1,400 to $1,670
Class 2: from $2,600 to $3,335
Class 3: from $4,200 to $5,000
Class 4: from $700 to $835

ANGELS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)

Angels to Linstead 

Class 1: from $350 to $480
Class 2: from $700 to $960
Class 3: from $1,200 to $1,440
Class 4: from $200 to $240

Angels to Unity Valley

Class 1: from $750 to $895
Class 2: from $1,400 to $1,785
Class 3: from $2,250 to $2,680
Class 4: from $350 to $445

Angels to Lydford

Class 1: from $950 to $1,135
Class 2: from $1,900 to $2,270
Class 3: from $2,900 to $3,405
Class 4: from $450 to $570

Angels to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)

Class 1: from $1,200 to $1,455
Class 2: $2,400 to $2,910
Class 3: from $3,700 to $4,365
Class 4: from $600 to $730

LINSTEAD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)

Linstead to Unity Valley

Class 1: from $350 to $440
Class 2: from $750 to $885
Class 3: from $1,100 to $1,325
Class 4: from $150 to $220

Linstead to Lydford

Class 1: from $550 to $685
Class 2: from $1,100 to $1,370
Class 3: from $1,700 to $2,055
Class 4: from $250 to $345

Linstead to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)

Class 1: from $850 to $1,005
Class 2: from $1,700 to $2,010
Class 3: from $2,550 to $3,015
Class 4: from $400 to $505

UNITY VALLEY TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)

Unity Valley to Lydford

Class 1: from $200 to $285
Class 2: from $450 to $570
Class 3: from $700 to $855
Class 4: from $100 to $145

Unity Valley to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)

Class 1: from $500 to $605
Class 2: from $1,000 to $1,210
Class 3: from $1,550 to $1,815
Class 4: from $250 to $305

LYDFORD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)

Lydford to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)

Class 1: from $250 to $345
Class 2: from $550 to $690
Class 3: from $850 to $1,035
Class 4: from $150 to $175

How to give feedback

Toll Authority
11a – 15 Oxford Road
Third Floor, Kingston 5

Telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692

Fax: 876-929-1612

Email: tollauthority@mtw.gov.jm

The notices of the proposed increases were posted on June 23 and members of the public have five days within which to provide feedback.

