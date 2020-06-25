Toll rates may be going up soon
The Ministry of Transport is seeking public feedback on proposed increases to toll rates.
Here are the proposed rates for Highway 2000:
Spanish Town Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $170
Proposed new rate:$190
Class 2
Current rate: $260
Proposed new rate: $290
Class 3
Current Rate: $470
Proposed new rate $530
Portmore Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $240
Proposed new rate: $260
Class 2
Current rate : $380
Proposed new rate: $420
Class 3
Current Rate: $730
Proposed new rate $790
Vineyards Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate:$480
Proposed new rate: $510
Class 2
Current rate : $700
Proposed new rate: $750
Class 3
Current Rate: $1,320
Proposed new rate $1,400
May Pen Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate:$120
Proposed new rate: $130
Class 2
Current rate:$200
Proposed new rate: $220
Class 3
Current Rate:$400
Proposed new rate $440
Proposed rates for North South leg of Highway 2000
CAYMANAS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)
Caymanas to Angels
Class 1: from $200 to $240
Class 2: from $350 to $480
Class 3: from $600 to $725
Class 4: from $100 to $120
Caymanas to Linstead
Class 1: from $550 to $690
Class 2: from $1,050 to $1,380
Class 3: from $1,650 to 2,065
Class 4: from $250 to $345
Caymanas to Unity Valley
Class 1: from $900 to $1,100
Class 2: from $1,750 to $2,205
Class 3: from $2800 to $3,305
Class 4: from $450 to $550
Caymanas to Lydford
Class 1: from $1,150 to $1,345
Class 2: from $2,300 to $2,690
Class 3: from $3,450 to $4,035
Class 4: from $550 to $675
Caymanas to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $1,400 to $1,670
Class 2: from $2,600 to $3,335
Class 3: from $4,200 to $5,000
Class 4: from $700 to $835
ANGELS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)
Angels to Linstead
Class 1: from $350 to $480
Class 2: from $700 to $960
Class 3: from $1,200 to $1,440
Class 4: from $200 to $240
Angels to Unity Valley
Class 1: from $750 to $895
Class 2: from $1,400 to $1,785
Class 3: from $2,250 to $2,680
Class 4: from $350 to $445
Angels to Lydford
Class 1: from $950 to $1,135
Class 2: from $1,900 to $2,270
Class 3: from $2,900 to $3,405
Class 4: from $450 to $570
Angels to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $1,200 to $1,455
Class 2: $2,400 to $2,910
Class 3: from $3,700 to $4,365
Class 4: from $600 to $730
LINSTEAD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)
Linstead to Unity Valley
Class 1: from $350 to $440
Class 2: from $750 to $885
Class 3: from $1,100 to $1,325
Class 4: from $150 to $220
Linstead to Lydford
Class 1: from $550 to $685
Class 2: from $1,100 to $1,370
Class 3: from $1,700 to $2,055
Class 4: from $250 to $345
Linstead to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $850 to $1,005
Class 2: from $1,700 to $2,010
Class 3: from $2,550 to $3,015
Class 4: from $400 to $505
UNITY VALLEY TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)
Unity Valley to Lydford
Class 1: from $200 to $285
Class 2: from $450 to $570
Class 3: from $700 to $855
Class 4: from $100 to $145
Unity Valley to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $500 to $605
Class 2: from $1,000 to $1,210
Class 3: from $1,550 to $1,815
Class 4: from $250 to $305
LYDFORD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)
Lydford to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $250 to $345
Class 2: from $550 to $690
Class 3: from $850 to $1,035
Class 4: from $150 to $175
How to give feedback
Toll Authority
11a – 15 Oxford Road
Third Floor, Kingston 5
Telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692
Fax: 876-929-1612
Email: tollauthority@mtw.gov.jm
The notices of the proposed increases were posted on June 23 and members of the public have five days within which to provide feedback.
