2022 start for MoBay bypass works

Construction of the highly anticipated St James roadworks projects, including the Montego Bay bypass, is slated to commence in 2022.

The projects, which include the Long Hill bypass and the dualisation of upper Barnett Street, will be funded by the Government of Jamaica at a cost of US$220 million.

Speaking during Tuesday’s virtual town hall meeting for the public presentation of an environmental impact assessment report, Ivan Anderson, managing director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company, said the timeline had been pushed back because of COVID-19 disruptions.

“It will take 36 months,” said Anderson, who cautioned that the project was subject to the approval of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

Residents in the areas where these developments are proposed to take place will have 21 days in which to lodge their concerns with NEPA.

Senior Cabinet Minister Dr Horace Chang, who is also the member of parliament for North West St James, had indicated in August 2018 that the Government was in advance discussion with the Chinese EXIM bank to fund the project. He, nonetheless, indicated that, if the interest rate on the loan was not favourable, the Government would fund the project.

COMMITMENT TO BORROW

“I can say with confidence, if we don’t get the money to borrow from China, and we are only borrowing because we made a commitment to borrow, and we don’t vary our words in Government, but if it doesn’t come on time, we will have the money to build the road,” Chang stated then.

“The Government of Jamaica will fund the road if we do not get the money to borrow, and we will start this road during the course of the next financial year. I can inform this meeting that the Cabinet has signed off on the contract. That much we can tell you. For years, we talked about this road and we never settled on anything to finance it, but we now have a route,” Chang added then.

However, in speaking to the changes to the original arrangements, Anderson said with the redefining of the project, the Government will be looking back at the discussions they had with the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

“Originally, we have had discussions with CHEC. But since the project is now being refinanced (by the Government), it’s something we are looking back at. Originally, the project was going to be financed by the EXIM Bank of China with China Harbour Engineering as the contractor. That is been reviewed, now that we are going to finance the project ourselves,” Anderson explained.

Anderson further noted that as part of the review process, considerations are being given to local contractors, as the proposed project will be one of the largest projects to be done from capital aid.