3.5 magnitude quake rattles sections of Portmore
Published:Friday | June 26, 2020 | 10:25 AM
The Earthquake Unit is reporting that a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt in sections of the island this morning.
The quake, which was felt at approximately 8:29, had an epicentre of 15km Southeast of Hellshire, St Catherine with a focal depth of 13.7km.
The earthquake was felt in Portmore, St Catherine.
