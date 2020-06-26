3.5 magnitude quake rattles sections of Portmore

The Earthquake Unit is reporting that a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt in sections of the island this morning.

The quake, which was felt at approximately 8:29, had an epicentre of 15km Southeast of Hellshire, St Catherine with a focal depth of 13.7km.

The earthquake was felt in Portmore, St Catherine.

