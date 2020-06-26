Advertorial: Marathon Help Desk | Does my insurance cover my music system?

Dear Shannon,

I installed a new music system in my car. Is it automatically covered by my insurance policy?

Dear Reader,

Not necessarily. Accessories which were not fitted by the original manufacturer are not automatically covered. It is therefore your responsibility to declare add-on accessories to your insurer – which generally will not cost you additional premium.

Dear Shannon,

Can I reinstate a lapsed policy?

Dear Reader,

Absolutely! However, this will largely depend on the reasons that cause your policy to lapse, and whether or not you had an accident during the period that you were uninsured. Generally, you will need to sign a ‘No Loss Declaration’, which protects insurers from any liability during the lapse period, and bring your premiums up to date. After that, you should be good to go.

Shannon Samuda is a communications officer at Marathon Insurance Brokers. Email: smsamuda@mibja.com