Gag order imposed in case of soldier who allegedly shot cop in Portmore love triangle

A judge today ordered that details about the case of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier who reportedly shot a policeman he caught in his home in a compromising position with his wife should not be shared with the media.

The gag order was imposed on prosecutors, defence attorney, and court staff today when the soldier, identified as Corporal Omar Williams, made his first appearance in the Gun Court in downtown Kingston.

The judge reportedly warned that breaching the order could result in contempt of court proceedings.

Gun Court cases are closed to the public.

Williams is facing charges of illegal possession of firearm, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and assault.

The charges are based on a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions earlier this month.

Williams has been offered bail, but details of the conditions have not been disclosed.

It’s alleged that a police constable, who is attached to the St Catherine South Proactive Investigations Unit, was gun-butted and shot in the region of his left shoulder by a JDF corporal who had returned to his home to find the cop and his wife in a compromising position.

It is reported that the policeman, in a bid to escape the rage of the army man, ran through the back door in the nude, leaving behind his service pistol.

He was later assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital by a passing motorist, where he was treated and released.

