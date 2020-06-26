ICWI expands branch network amid pandemic

“Serving you is all we do” has been the motto of this insurance giant for over 50 years, and despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the far-reaching economic effects it has had on business in Jamaica, The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) has held true to this motto.

In mid-March, just as the country began facing various COVID-19 safety measures and closures, ICWI opened its 16th branch location, offering their customers yet another outlet at which to do business with them.

Conveniently located in the new Super Valu Towne Centre opposite Tax Administration Jamaica’s (TAJ) Constant Spring offices, ICWI’s newest branch will facilitate residents and businesses in the densely populated areas of Kingston 8 and 10, and provide a value-added service for those conducting business with TAJ.

While boasting the largest branch network of any general insurer in Jamaica, ICWI President Paul Lalor acknowledged the need to make it easy for the public to access insurance services across Jamaica. “Our goal has always been to be there when our customers need us most, not only at the time of a claim, but to ensure accessibility to transact business with us.”

UPWARD TREND

In this era of digital services, one may wonder why ICWI has decided to open another physical location. In response, Lalor noted that although digital services seem to be on an upward trend, the company recognises the diverse market segments it serves. “We recognise that not all of our customers are ready to go digital and the last thing we want to do is to alienate anyone. Although we saw a 300 per cent increase in online transactions by our customers in April, once our branch offices were fully operational when curfews were extended, we saw a 10 per cent decline in May; this is why we have worked very hard to ensure no one is forgotten, so we like to give our clients multiple options to choose how they wish to do business with us. We offer a full online experience, or you can walk into our nearest branch office and see the familiar faces you have become accustomed to over the years.”

Lalor is anticipating a positive response to the company’s newest branch office, which will also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.