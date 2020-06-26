Manchester man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

The Manchester Police have charged 23-year-old Carey Simpson, otherwise called ‘Alex Scott’, a farmer of Prospect district in the parish with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that a team was on operation in Prospect district when a premises was searched and the firearm – a .38 revolver containing four .38 rounds of ammunition - was seized.

Simpson was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, July 1.

