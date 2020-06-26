PEP results to be released at 2 p.m Friday

Student scores and placement for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) will be available at primary schools today.

The Ministry of Education says the results can be accessed starting at 2:00 p.m.

Parents and guardians will also be able to access the results online starting at 4:00 p.m.

Parents and guardians who want to access their children’s results online may register using the Parent Portal parent.dpisonline.com.

Only parents who are listed on students’ examination registration forms will be able to access results in this way.

The Ministry says it is aware that persons have experienced challenges registering on the portal and effort is being to address the issues.

The Parent Report will comprise the students’ scores at Grade 4 (Literacy and Numeracy), Grade 5 Performance Tasks (Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Language Arts) and the Grade 6 Ability Test.

Schools will need to print the individual report for each child upon request from parents who are unable to retrieve it from the parent portal.

Principals and parents at the primary level who may not have access to the internet and/or printing services can also access and print the reports at their respective regional offices where provisions have been made to facilitate this.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.