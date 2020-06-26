PNP ‘gravely concerned’ about Gov’t silence as US takes aim at Cuba - Party wants administration to issue statement condemning bill targeting medical missions

The People’s National Party said it is “gravely concerned” that the Government has not yet made a statement on the attempt by the United States to introduce legislation targeting countries that hire Cuban healthcare workers through medical missions.

For decades, the health capacities in Jamaica and other Caribbean countries have been bolstered by Cuban professionals.

Republican Senator Rick Scott led the introduction of the Cut Profits to the Cuban Regime Act last Wednesday in the US Senate.

The bill will seek to classify the humanitarian engagements by Cuba as a form of human trafficking and has the potential to be a factor when ranking countries in its annual Trafficking in Persons report.

“The Cuban people have always stood with the people of Jamaica in challenging times, from the 1970s through to today’s COVID-19 pandemic crisis, when over 140 medical professionals arrived from Cuba to bolster our country’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Opposition Spokesman on Health Dr Morais Guy.

“The current congressional action is a clear opportunity for the Government of Jamaica to state pellucidly that Jamaica stands with Cuba as we have done in every United Nations’ vote, condemning the embargo imposed since 1962,” he contended.

The United States has held a six-decade trade and economic embargo on Cuba.

Guy added that it is important that the Jamaican Government offer firm support for Cuba and lobby other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries to follow suit.

Last weekend, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne urged CARICOM countries to denounce the introduction of the legislation.

“For over 40 years, Jamaica has been benefiting from the assistance of Cuban healthcare workers, and we cannot remain silent or be bullied into adopting the political agenda of another country,” said Guy.

