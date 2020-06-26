Political ombudsman, police commissioner hold election campaigning talks

Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, and Commissioner of Police, Major Antony Anderson, have met to discuss the state of readiness of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) liaison officers in light of upcoming election campaigning activities.

Parchment Brown says Wednesday’s meeting was very productive.

Arising from the meeting, she says officers are to be given adequate resources to aid in mobility, communication and identification.

She says the 19 JCF liaison officers and their coordinator play a key role across Jamaica’s police divisions, investigating potential breaches of the Code of Conduct, and keeping the ombudsman informed of queries and complaints received from the public.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.