UTech team develops hand sanitiser

A team in the College of Health Sciences (COHS) at the University of Technology has used its expertise in the development and production of a hand-sanitiser formulation to contribute to the university’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The selected formulation for the hand sanitiser has been adapted from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The team is led by Project Manager Tieca Harris Kidd, senior lecturer and programme director, BSc in Pharmaceutical Technology. Harris Kidd explained that the alcohol-based hand sanitiser contains 70 per cent ethyl alcohol, along with glycerine, hydrogen peroxide, and purified water and meets the recommended standards of the WHO and the CDC, which stipulates use of a sanitiser that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol in the absence of soap and water. The hand sanitiser has been distributed since June 10 and has saved the university the cost of purchasing the item at the average retail price.

Harris Kidd indicated that the COHS would continue to produce the hand sanitisers for use at the university as long as the need exists. She also noted that the production of the next batch would include the large 500ml spray bottles for use in further sanitation efforts at the university. Moving forward, Harris Kidd said that the BSc in pharmaceutical technology students, whose core training is in the area of product development and manufacturing, would be engaged in the project.