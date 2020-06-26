When Daddy becomes the student - Father elated as daughter wins Equal Rights and Justice social-media competition

Like many parents, Joseph Beckford took a relatively non-committal stance to the issue of children’s rights when it was raised by his 11-year-old daughter Kiara, who took an interest in an Instagram contest on the theme.

When approached, Beckford said he told his young charge to “go ahead”, figuring that might be the beginning and end of his personal involvement. It was not.

To enter the ‘We Have Rights’ video competition, Half-Way Tree Primary student Kiara needed to make a video of an original skit, poem, or song focusing on children’s rights in Jamaica and send the video via direct message to @equal_rights876, the Equal Rights and Justice (ERJ) page on Instagram.

Kiara’s initial intent was to do a song with her relatives, but coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions prevented this. So Beckford pitched in as his daughter took on the performance of the piece, which she had written by herself. He did not offer any vocal help but, as a father/coach, supported her in gathering details on the rights of children that would inform the tune and gave his feedback on the various drafts. He also enlisted a cousin in Canada to do the final edits digitally, and presto – the entry was complete.

NEW PERSPECTIVE

Beckford says he could hardly contain his elation on learning that she had been chosen as the winner, having secured the highest number of votes on the site. “It was such a great feeling, having supported her as she put so much effort into it. I’m happy she entered and that I got involved,” said Beckford.

The experience also taught the proud father more about children’s rights, things that he had long taken for granted or did not even know were fundamental.

“Little things like the right to play, you take for granted that children are to be allowed that, and sometimes we even get on them for playing too much, but to see in black and white that it’s an actual right made a big difference,” said Beckford.

The ‘We Have Rights’ competition was organised by the ERJ project at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, with funding from the European Union in Jamaica and in partnership with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association.

Dr Shinique Walters, project lead for the ERJ, says Beckford’s experience is an added bonus for organisers.

“The aim [of the competition is] to facilitate our youngsters in developing an early affinity for and appreciation of the protections afforded them under the law, but we’re very happy to see that parents gained a deeper knowledge and appreciation as well,” said Walters.

As for Beckford, he says that being armed with that deeper knowledge will help make him a better parent as Kiara gets set to transition to high school come September.

While no one can be sure of exactly what the immediate post-COVID environment will look like, it’s heartening to know that the tradition of father-daughter bonding can be strengthened through a simple social-media competition.