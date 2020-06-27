Aptitude to help - Teen-run uniform-recycling initiative targets masks and 1,000 khakis for 2020

When school resumes on September 7, some students will return with the help of UniCycle Jamaica.

The school uniform-recycling initiative collects gently used uniforms and redistributes them to schools and students in need.

Started in 2018 by Campion College students Jordan Nakash and Rhys Greenland, the programme was initially aimed at donating khaki school uniforms from an influx of donations Campion’s Guidance Department programme had received from students.

Today, it has made more than 700 donations to students and schools in need.

“In the first year, in 2018, we donated 300 uniforms to Holy Trinity High School. We expanded it the next year, which was 2019, and we collected between 400 and 500 pairs of uniforms, and we not only donated to one high school but to multiple high schools and multiple families. Parents had emailed us asking for uniforms for their children, and we donated it to them as well,” Nakash told The Gleaner.

Now in its third year, the organisation continues to address a challenge many children and parents face across the island — an inability to afford uniforms.

“A lot of students islandwide, they have one uniform, and it is very hard for them to wash it every day over and over and over for a year before they go to school. So just even having that one extra uniform will alleviate some stress or the extra work that they have to deal with,” said Greenland.

For Nakash, eliminating what is a difficulty for many parents is its own reward.

“I will say, that’s one of the most rewarding parts of it all. I specifically remember two mothers from last year [who] messaged us. One actually called me on the first day of school and just said she was so happy to be able to see her son go off to school in new uniforms on the first day of the new school year. Things like that, it makes you happy,” shared Nakash.

DONATING MASKS

With the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacting schools across Jamaica, Nakash and Greenland are also looking to expand to masks and hope to substantially increase donations.

“This year, we are hoping to break 1,000 collected uniforms, and so far, we are on that track. This year, we are also looking to expand into donating masks, so we got Ralaica and LP Azar donating fabric to us, and we’re looking at a cost-effective way to mass-produce masks so that with each uniform we donate, we can donate a mask in response to the pandemic,” said Greenland.

While more difficult to satisfy, they are also hoping to include donations for girls.

“This year, we are also looking to collect some white shirts for girls because we know that [for] many, many schools, the girls’ uniforms [include] white shirts,” said Greenland.

Thankfully, donations have not been severely impacted by COVID-19.

“We don’t know the exact numbers, but so far, I went to the receptacles where they donate the uniforms, and it’s going pretty well, so I don’t think it has been impacted too much, but it probably has been hindered a bit,” said Greenland.

The team expects an uptick in August with the conclusion of external examinations.

“I think the main thing that would be affected by [COVID-19] is the fact that CSEC exams are still happening, so a majority of fifth-formers, which is where the bulk of donations would come from, they are going to still need their uniforms until the end of exams. So, hopefully, that beginning to middle of August period will be a boom in donations as well,” said Nakash.

OFF TO COLLEGE

One member of the UniCycle team, Nakash, will be heading off to college, but this is not the end of the 17-year-old’s involvement with her brainchild. As Nakash prepares to attend Boston College, where she will study economics and political science, Greenland is taking on more responsibility.

“I’m delegating most of the responsibilities to Rhys, mainly this year because the transition will be harder. I know in the coming years, I should be home in the middle of May, beginning of June, so I should be able to step back in, and it becomes more of a partnership when I come home from college,” said Nakash.

UniCycle is a responsibility 15-year-old Greenland, heading into fifth form later this year, relishes.

“I welcome the challenge, and I’ve also got help from my sister. She was the one that really pushed for the idea that girls really need to have some help as well,” said Greenland.

As for plans for the future, the team has big plans to spread the word and increase donations.

“[We] actually just had a meeting with the Rotary Club of India with a few representatives, and they are going to be making big donations ... ,” said Nakash. “Rotary Club International is interested in getting on board, and we got donations from Rotary Club Manor Park last year. So it’s really just to build it and get it as universal as we can because, also, it’s not just a Jamaican thing, but we’re gonna start with our home and build it up as best as we can and just help as many people as we can.”

To donate or learn more about UniCycle Jamaica, visit @unicyclejamaica on Instagram or email unicyclejamaica@gmail.com. Donations may be made at Fontana pharmacies islandwide. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

