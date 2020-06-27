COVID recoveries reach 80 per cent

A total of 80 per cent of people in Jamaica with COVID-19 have now recovered from the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a release a short while ago, said 13 people recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 552 people.

There were four new positive cases, bringing the number of cases recorded since March 10 to 690 people. The four new cases are two males and two females. Three of the infected persons are visitors and one is a Jamaican from St Ann.

No one is critically ill or moderately ill at this time. Ten people have died from the disease since the outbreak.

