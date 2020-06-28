Blending back into society after recovering from COVID-19

For the many persons who have had to deal with one (or more) of their family members contracting the dreaded coronavirus, it can be a trying time for them, and it doesn’t help that some Jamaicans are paranoid and want to harm those who have been infected by the virus.

It, therefore, makes reintegrating into the society so much harder for them because after surviving what in some cases was a near-death experience, they are then viewed by some in the society with suspicion, caution, and even downright scorn.

Family and Religion sought the advice of empowerment specialist and author Ruth Lawrence on how persons can, without any drama, reintegrate and blend back into the society.

She praised the Government for the work they are doing in raising awareness about the virus but said that what equally needs to be promoted is how family members can aid in helping their loved ones to mentally navigate the stigma attached to contracting the virus and how to reintegrate into the society.

“For affected individuals, I would recommend for them to have an understanding of who they are, and in defining who they are, they need to explore ways to reset their mindset in order to deal with the unfortunate circumstances,” she said.

Lawrence noted that the sad reality for some persons affected with the coronavirus is that they will be stigmatised. She said that they must understand that stigma is an external factor, and it often stems from a lack of awareness and empathy towards those affected.

“It is, therefore, paramount that the respective family unit channel the conversation towards building the resilience and support needed to ensure full recovery and reintegration of their member into the wider society, and the society has a critical role to play in facilitating the reintegration,” she said.

Commenting on mental strength, Lawrene said that the recoveree from the virus will need to be mentally tough for his or her own sake as he or she has to prepare himself or herself to interact with people, not knowing if he or she can be reinfected.

“Their confidence can take a beating, and they might not be comfortable going around people or even interacting with them because of the fear of what they will think,” she shared, adding that it is another burden a COVID recovery patient might have to face.

Lawrence, in stressing the importance of family in the reintegration process, said that it is vital for relatives to keep in touch even while observing social distancing.

“Family members can keep in touch, whether virtually or by telephone, just to check in every now and again to see how the family member is doing. You might not be able to visit them physically but just to call and let them know that you are present and that you care. That is very important,” she said, adding that it is vital in the hierarchy of needs.

This, she said, gives a feeling of belonging, and it also offers reassurance in giving the recoveree confidence to face the world once more. Faith and daily devotions can also improve mood and give assurance that this, too, shall pass.

