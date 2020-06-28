Clarendon man arrested after gun found in backpack

A Clarendon man is in custody after a .40 pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was taken from his bag.

The weapon and ammunition were seized in the community of Gimme-Me-Bit on Friday.

In a post to Twitter, the police said about 9:15 a.m., a team from the May Pen Police Station, were on patrol in the area when they saw the man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was stopped and searched and the gun and magazine found in his backpack.

Criminal charges are pending.

The parish remains under a state of public emergency.

