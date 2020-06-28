Courts receive new equipment to facilitate testimonies by video

The Ministry of Justice has received more than $85 million worth of audio-visual equipment from the European Union (EU) that will further provide courts with the capacity to facilitate video testimonies.

Video testimony is permissible under the Evidence Special Measures Act.

The equipment will be supplied to 19 courts to equip 78 courtrooms, some of which have already been outfitted with the devices that include screens, microphones, cameras and supporting software.

In a release, the ministry said the audio-visual equipment forms part of the greater thrust to modernise the court system in order to meet the needs of Jamaicans in the 21st century.

"The equipment will facilitate testimonies from remote locations, affording vulnerable witnesses the opportunity to feel safe while they contribute to the process of justice. The equipment also makes it easier to view and playback electronic evidence in court; record court proceedings real-time and digitise documents among other capabilities," the ministry said.

Speaking at the handover event, Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck said the event is a major milestone for the justice sector.

“This is a clear signal that the Government of Jamaica is intent on providing the necessary resources to assist in achieving fair, timely and efficient resolution of cases, as we journey towards a first class justice system,” Chuck was quoted in the release.

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes called the handover of the equipment a "very significant one in the life of the court, because it represents the ongoing commitment of the European Union to assisting Jamaica in developing its legal system to become the best in the Caribbean in three years and among the best in six years."

EU Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska said she is “proud of the steps taken by Jamaica and the EU to modernise the court system and enhance access to justice for the people of Jamaica.”

Sykes added that the technology has come at a critical time, given the COVID-19 restrictions. He pointed out that the audio-visual equipment in the courts have significantly helped to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the operations of the courts.

The donation of equipment was facilitated by the Justice, Security, Accountability and Transparency (JSAT) Programme, which seeks to improve efficiency in the justice and security sectors to reduce backlogs and corruption, as well as improve prosecutorial capacity.

