Dancehall artiste Rygin King shot

The police have confirmed that dancehall entertainer Rygin King, whose given name is Matthew Smith, is in hospital undergoing surgery after being shot this afternoon.

The Gleaner understands the incident happened in Stewie, Westmoreland. The police's Corporate Communications Unit said the incident happened about 3:15 p.m. after leaving a funeral.

A woman in his company, who The Gleaner has been informed is his girlfriend, was also shot and has succumbed to her injuries. She has not yet been identified. A third person was also shot.

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more details.

