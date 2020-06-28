Hilette Virgo born to serve - Part II

Having been through much shame and disappointment in her earlier years, Hilette Virgo vowed that she would always answer to the call of God, regardless of where it took her.

But here she was, confused, remorseful, and seemingly wedged into what appeared an impossible situation after heeding divine instructions to return to Jamaica and resume her duties as a police officer.

“After getting discouraged and regretting my return, God showed me that I came back for another reason. It was my time back in the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force), not getting to do the things that I was passionate about,that I was able to work on my business and ministry. I developed a coaching programme, ‘Tap into your Great-Nest, Soar to your GREATNESS,’ which proved successful as several women reached out and enlisted. I realised that this was my true calling as I literally saw these women move from a place of self-doubt, insecurity, shame, despair, cluelessness, and confusion to being bold, self-assured, driven, goal-oriented women with clarity and a determination to succeed. I started getting invitations to do and participate in leadership trainings,” she said, adding that she later wrote a book called Activating Her Eagle Instincts, which, according to her, provided the wings she needed to soar.

MORE TO DO

With that, Virgo began on her journey to greatness, first becoming a best-selling author, and as customary with God, there was more.

“Somewhere in the middle, God told me He wanted me to launch my ministry in preaching. I was not having it. I reminded God of the obvious: I was an unmarried woman with two children who nobody would take seriously. I had fallen not just once, but twice,” she said, sharing that though she was confident and bold enough to do coaching and motivational talks, she didn’t believe that she was worthy of being a preacher.

According to the founder of Femme Oasis, a programme for women that provides a safe space virtually and physically to unwind, refresh, renew, and reinvent themselves, “God then took me on a journey and showed me all the women in the Bible who He chose, used, and redeemed: Mary Magdalene; the woman at the well; the woman with the issue of blood. When I questioned Him and asked why I didn’t get the perfect family like my mom, He told me I couldn’t because of the work He had for me. It was through my mess that God made me valuable to humanity. I would have been judgemental, I actually was a snob, but because of my shame, I am now empathetic and can be of great value to women.”

The now Christian life coach, international preacher, and best-selling author shared that she is poised to release three additional books in July.

“God provided sponsorship and has been opening doors upon doors during this COVID time. I now have clients in several countries doing my coaching programme and persons seeking my services in several countries when the borders are open. I am in awe, God has been superbly faithful. He has blown my mind. My message since the crisis has been for persons to go “treasure hunting in their nests”. This time is God’s way of getting our attention to give us the 2020 vision we desired. No distractions. Only more time to connect with God and discover our true self and worth,” she advised.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com