More than 200 samples from West Kingston, Norwood for testing

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has collected 137 samples in West Kingston since Thursday for COVID-19 testing, and some 100 samples in Norwood, St James, where surveillance is continuing.

It says the results will be made available in the shortest possible time to residents.

The two communities were placed under surveillance following a confirmation of several cases of the disease last week in both areas. Some 15 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to Norwood, eight of which were imported and seven import-related, while in West Kingston, five cases of the disease had emerged last week.

More than 100 health workers, comprising doctors, public health inspectors and nurses, as well as aides were deployed to both communities.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie says persons should continue to observe the necessary protocols to prevent infection and spread of the disease.

