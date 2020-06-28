Six new cases of COVID-19; recoveries stable

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, which has brought the total number of infections since March to 696.

There were no further recoveries, which means the percentage of persons recovering from the disease regressed marginally to 79 per cent of total cases or stayed at 552 persons.

Five of the new cases were imported from the United States and the remaining individual is a contact of an imported case. Four of the infected persons are Jamaicans with addresses in Manchester, Westmoreland and St James and the other two are non-Jamaicans staying in Westmoreland and Hanover.

One hundred and thirty-one or close to 19 per cent of total cases are active and under observation, the ministry says. There are no critically or moderately ill patients at this time.

Jamaica has recorded 10 deaths from COVID-19 since March.

