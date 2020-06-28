St Catherine and St Andrew girls missing

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate two girls, one 16 and the other 12, who both went missing on Thursday, June 25.

The younger, 12-year-old Laqueensha Ball of Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, was last seen at home, but it's not clear what she was wearing when she went missing.

The mode of dress for 16-year-old Valerie Goldson, who was also last seen at her home on Whitfield Drive, St Andrew between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., is also unknown.

Persons who may have seen the girls or know their whereabouts are being asked to call the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421/2; the Bridgeport Police 876-988-2697; visit or call the nearest police station or the police emergency number, 119.

