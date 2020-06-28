Water disruption in rural St Andrew; Trelawny communities to brace for lock off

Residents of rural St Andrew communities served by the Castle James pumping station, will remain without water until late this evening due to electro-mechanical problems at the station.

The affected communities are Castle James, sections of Cooper's Hill, Shoucair Circle, Swain Spring, Padmore, sections of Sterling Castle, Cavalier and Pinto.

Meanwhile, areas served by the Clark's Town Deepwell facility in Trelawny, are to brace for disruptions tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The National Water Commission says this is to facilitate maintenance work at the facility.

The disruption will affect Clark's Town, Duncans, Duncans Hill, Hyde, Kinloss, Krawle, Gibraltor, Georgia, Logwood Walk and the Long Pond Housing Scheme.

Residents are being encouraged to store water for use.

