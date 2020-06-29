Fatal crash in Westmoreland

Twenty-seven-year-old Clement Beckford, a scullion of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he sustained from motor vehicle collision along the Nompariel main road.

The police report that about 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Beckford was running from the left side of the road heading to the right side when he was hit by a white Nissan AD wagon motor car that was travelling westerly.

He received head injuries and a wound from his right ear to the centre of his neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was warned for prosecution.

