Forest fires, landslides dislocate NWC pipelines in St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that forest fires and landslides occurring in some areas of east rural St Andrew have caused the dislocation of several sections of pipelines on its Sugar Loaf Gravity System network.

The NWC says this has resulted in water supply disruptions to the communities of Sugar Loaf, Penfield, and sections of Cameron Hill.

It says an assessment of the damage will be carried out and is assuring that every effort will be made to restore normal supply in the shortest possible time.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.