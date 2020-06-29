Hike in toll rates delayed

The hike in toll rates that were set for next month has been delayed.

The Ministry of Transport says toll operators have decided to push back the price increases due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

There have been negative public sentiments after the Ministry published notices seeking feedback on the proposed toll increases.

The Ministry notes that TransJamaican Highway Limited and the Jamaica North South Highway Company Limited submitted their applications to vary the toll, as stipulated under their concession agreements, which provides that the concessionaires may apply for an annual increase in toll tariffs.

However, they both indicated that the new rates, which ordinarily would have taken effect in July, will not be implemented at this time.

The Ministry says it continues to receive feedback as invited in the notices, and notes that many of the comments received are focused on the timing of the increase.

It says this highlights the need for further clarification to be provided to the public.

