KSAMC warns against ‘for sale’ vehicles parked along roadways

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation is advising residents that the practice of parking motor vehicles with 'for sale' signs along roadways, verges, and in public parks must cease with immediate effect.

Failure to do so will result in the towing and impoundment of said vehicles and the owner shall be required to pay a fine.

For further information, members of the public may call 876-967-4195 or 876-9670585.

