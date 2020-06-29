Lee: I haven’t neglected Retreat division

Since embracing the new role as Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) standard-bearer for St Ann North West, Krystal Lee has had to split her time between that constituency and the Retreat division in St Mary Western, where she is the elected councillor.

But Lee said she has not neglected the division even though she has stepped up campaign activity in St Ann North West in a bid to defeat the incumbent member of parliament, Dr Dayton Campbell of the People’s National Party (PNP).

“For me, luckily, I have a very good team in the Retreat division in St Mary. The work there is being done as well. A road has just been rehabilitated there in Three Hills.

“... I have a supportive member of parliament as well. So whatever it is I can’t do in the division in terms of the representation, for example, say somebody wants us to come to a funeral, he ensures he is there, and that gives me the opportunity to meet with the people of North West St Ann,” Lee said of Robert Montague.

She sought to assure electors in Retreat that she was still attending to their agenda at the St Mary Municipal Corporation.

“I go to meetings very early, and then after meetings, I come down into the constituency to do what I have to do,” Lee told The Gleaner.

Lee won the division against the PNP’s candidate, Hugh Radway, in November 2016 by 99 votes.