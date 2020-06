'A man of substance'...McKenzie saddened by passing of Dunstan Whittingham

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says he is saddened by today’s passing of Lionel “Dunstan” Whittingham, President of the Jamaica Higglers, Vendors and Markets Association.

McKenzie says Whittingham was a passionate and tireless advocate for the interests of vendors for many years, adding that he made his presence felt well before he rose into public view in the 1990s.

“I had the opportunity to observe and to interact with him, first as a councillor in the then Kingston and St Andrew Corporation, and later as mayor. He was a serious force to be reckoned with, and he commanded the unwavering loyalty and respect of the vendors. While he was quick to challenge what he saw as mistakes by local and central government in dealing with the vendors, he was not defiant of public order. He supported many of the KSAMC’s initiatives to ensure harmony between business activity and good order and was not afraid to chastise conduct that was unruly,” McKenzie said in a statement.

“Dunstan was a man of substance, and he will be missed. I will miss him. I salute him and express condolences to his family, his friends, the members of the Jamaica Higglers, Vendors and Markets Association and to the wider community of vendors across the country,” he continued.

