McKenzie pledges support for road in honour of late Milton Brown

If Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has his way, then a road in the Mineral Heights division will be named after late former May Pen Mayor and councillor for the Mineral Heights division, Milton Brown.

During his tribute at Brown’s thanksgiving service, held on Sunday at the May Pen Seventh-day Adventist Church in Clarendon, McKenzie urged councillors and Mayor Winston Maragh to ensure that his legacy is remembered.

“There is a park that was started by Milton; he was not [and so] able to complete that park I am committing this morning the $5 million [needed],” he said.

He also pledged to provide funds from his ministry to construct a road “so there is a legacy that can be named in honour of Milton Brown for the services that he offered in the field of local government,” McKenzie added.

There was one recurrent theme throughout the service for the late councillor as his children, friends, and well-wishers highlighted his great love for family and how dedicated he was in ensuring that they all excelled.

Brown’s children depicted a man who allowed for mistakes but pushed for them to do their best.

They also spoke of their father as someone who deemed character more important than physical attributes, and one who stressed the importance of serving.

His sister painted a poignant picture of a man who enjoyed a challenge and who was determined to get things done – even if it meant getting a thrashing from his parents.

She related a story of him breaking his hand in his determination to learn to ride his father’s donkey, ‘Jenny’.

She also spoke about Brown getting a beating to go to the river to learn to swim, but going back the following day, regardless of the pending punishment, to complete his lessons.

Among those who paid tribute to Brown were former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, Mayor Winston Maragh, and former May Pen Mayor Scean Barnswell during the four-hour-long service.

Pastor Howard Grant, in his message, reminded attendees that God’s hand is there to help and support during difficult times.

“I don’t know what the current COVID-19 future holds, I don’t know when and if it is going to end, or what life will be like after this passes, if it does pass … but I do know that the God who holds this world in His hands knows all your needs,” he said.

