PM adjusts COVID containment measures but no changes yet for seniors, entertainment

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday night announced adjustments to Jamaica's COVID-19 containment measures.

However, people 65 years and over must remain at home except where they must go out for the necessities of life.

Entertainment events remain on lockdown and nurseries and daycare centres must remain closed pending a decision on the protocols to govern their operations.

At the same time, Holness said effective June 30, there will be changes to the curfew hours and other measures.

See adjusted measures below:

The Prime Minister also said although the COVID cases appear to be under control, people should continue to observe the containment measures.

Jamaica now has 698 cases including two recorded in the past 24 hours.

There have been 553 recoveries.



On Monday, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie reported that a weekend assessment of beaches indicated a 91 per cent level of non-compliance.

He said, too, that continued breaches of the established protocol could factor in his announcement this Wednesday at the end of the review period for the relaxation of some activities.

